Albany credit union held up; police search for suspects

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is searching the city for two men who held up a credit union Friday morning.
Members Credit Union at 217 Johnson Road, near Five Points, was robbed about 10 a.m., according to APD.
APD said its Robbery/Homicide Unit and the FBI are working together to locate the two black men who walked into the credit union, demanded money, and then left the scene in a black car.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
