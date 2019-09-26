You’re invited to a town hall in Albany to end gerrymandering, encourage your count in census

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Common Cause Georgia will host a town hall on the importance of everyone being counted in the 2020 census.
Tuesday’s town hall is a part of a nine-city End Gerrymandering Tour.
The group aims to show the community how the census numbers impact 2021 redistricting.
They plan to discuss how being undercounted impacts the economy and who is representing that district.
Sara Henderson is the executive director of Common Cause who said it’s hard for leaders to support Albany’s congressional district because of its size.
“The state legislature is the ones who draw these maps, and sometimes they do it in ways to keep themselves in power. So just looking at the district in your part of Georgia, you can see that that is clearly a district that was meant to try and get someone out of office,” said Henderson.
Tuesday’s town hall will start at 6 p.m. at Greater Grace Church at 205 South Westover Boulevard.
Organizers encourage you to bring a friend.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.