12,000 years of SWGA history on display

LEE CO., Ga. (WALB) - Southwest Georgia artifacts from nearly 12,000 years ago will be on display this weekend.
The Tri-state Archeological Society is sponsoring the 2nd Annual Lee County Artifact, Fossil and Bottle Show during the Kankakee Mastadon Exhibit.
Last year, the event drew nearly 800 guests.
Organizers said this is a great way to witness the underlying history of Southwest Georgia.
“It’s important to know what the history of this area is. People don’t understand that underneath the ground right here, in the layer of lime rock, there are shark teeth. Mastodon and mammoths used to roam this area right here that we’re in,” said Tommy Goodwin, an organizer.
The event will be held at the Bindery at 445 Oakland Parkway in Lee County.
It will start at 8 a.m. on Saturday and will end at 3 p.m.
Admission is $3 and kids 12 and under are free.
