3-year-old hit by vehicle in Dawson

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - A 3-year-old was hit by a vehicle her grandfather was driving Wednesday afternoon, according to Dawson Police Chief Tommy Poupard.
Poupard said the grandfather was leaving the house when the toddler got behind the vehicle and was hit.
It happened around 5 p.m. in the 500 block of Stonewall Street, police reported.
The child was taken by ambulance to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, police said she was not airlifted due to a time delay.
Her condition is unknown at this time.
The Dawson Police Department is investigating the incident.
This is a developing story and we will provide updates as information comes in.
