When a mom in Albany was in need, Savannah officers came to her rescue

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Savannah HEAT officers were in Albany Friday when they saw a vehicle with no license plate.
The officers stopped the car only to discover a 21-year-old mother with 1-year-old twins that weren’t properly restrained.
According to a Facebook post by the Savannah Police Department, the officers inspected the child seats and realized harnesses weren’t installed.
They also discovered that the woman’s original vehicle had been stolen and that’s why she didn’t have a license plate.
To top it all off, she also told police she had just started a new job.
That’s when the officers went above and beyond the call of duty.
Cpl. Steven Bland went and purchased two brand new seats for the family while Officer Austin Neumann and APO William Daniels entertained the children.
In the end, officers said the mother drove away with a completely different outlook on police and two brand new car seats.
Neumann, who has a baby girl on the way, made a couple of new best friends and his wife gave him a shoutout on social media for helping the young mother and her twins.
“This dad to be melts my heart 😍😍He helped this little boy’s mama get a new car seat and was obsessed with him! He said this is my new friend 😂 I can’t wait to see how he is with our daughter 😘😘 so proud of him.”
