VSU celebrates banned books week

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Officials at Valdosta State University said they’re celebrating Banned Books Week by not banning books and preserving what they reference as intellectual freedom.
Across the country, Banned Books Week is an awareness campaign that draws attention to banned and challenged books.
Michael Holt with Valdosta State University said it’s all about ensuring that no books are taken off the shelves because they contain unpopular opinions.
Holt shared that they celebrate the victories of the books that have been challenged, but not successfully banned.
“It’s important because we feel that everybody should have the ability to read the books they want. It’s not our job to tell people what they should and should not read," said Holt.
Holt maintains that anyone who loves books should be celebrating their freedom to read by enjoying their books of choice.
The professor shared that they do not ban books on the campus solely because of their content.
He said they are also doing a campus banned books giveaway.
