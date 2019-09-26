VPD officer in search of kidney stays positive

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Travis Hodges, Valdosta police officer, said he’s maintaining his positive attitude, despite suffering from a rare disease that is causing his kidneys to fail.
“Coming to work that’s kind of what makes me happy," Hodges said. “Man, I like doing what I do.”
Hodges works as a school resource officer at the Horne Learning Center in Valdosta.
“They be like, ‘Hey Officer Hodges, I didn’t even know you were sick. You walk around here like everything is all right with you.’ I’m like ‘everything is all right with me,'" Hodges said.
Unbeknownst to the students, Hodges had been dealing with kidney issues for the past two years in secret.
“He isn’t ever sad. You always see him smiling and laughing," Taziyah Moore, a Horne Learning Center student, said.
Hodges said that won’t change even with his recent discussion with his doctor about his kidneys.
“Now, they’re starting to decrease again and if they get below 10 percent, that’s when dialysis and a whole lot of stuff starts going wrong then," said Hodges.
He said his doctors are saying that he will need permanent dialysis if he doesn’t get a transplant soon.
“It was kind of hurtful to know that a man that is so kind, a man that is willing to help others would be going through that," Virginia Crowell, Horne Learning Center assistant principal, said.
Crowell said she sees Hodges every day and wouldn’t have known anything was wrong.
“Attitude is everything and the way you handle it. I think he’s handling it very well," said Crowell.
Hodges said he’s glad to have the support of the Valdosta Police Department and the staff at the school.
“The thought process could kind of be like, you’re in it by yourself but you’d be surprised at who will come to your aid when you need it," said Hodges.
The same way he’s come to the aid of many of his students in their time of need.
“Basically when I’m in trouble and I need somebody to talk to, I go to Officer Hodges," said Moore.
Now, they’re ready to return the favor.
“They be like, ‘if you need something, let me know.’ You’re talking about 13, 14-year-old kid telling you that if you need something to let them know. I want to say, ‘you can’t do too much but I appreciate the thought,'” Hodges said with a laugh.
Hodges has had a few people come forward to donate, but has not had any luck yet.
