Vehicles being sent from MCLB to help overseas

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Marine Corps Logistics Base announced the completion of a vehicle project for one of its departments on Thursday.
It’s a project they said is a huge milestone.
The Marine Depot Maintenance Command held a ceremony to celebrate work done on the Buffalo Mine-Protected Route Clearing vehicle.
It’s a heavily-armored vehicle designed to give patrols a closer look at hazards on the battlefield.
This comes after extensive and continuous depot maintenance and upgrades.
With the help of students from Albany Technical College, the commanding officer said 30 vehicles will return to Iraq and Afghanistan.
“It’ll protect our marines when they run into an improvised device. It has an arm in the front that is mechanical. And it prevents a Marine from having to interrogate that device before. So we can do it mechanically and keep the marines safe,” said Colonel Wilfred Rivera, Commanding Officer for the Marine Depot Maintenance Command.
This is a part of their Buffalo Mine-Resistant Ambush-Protected vehicle program.
The commanders said the vehicles are expected to go back within the next two weeks.
