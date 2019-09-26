Tift Co. health center welcomes ‘Medicine in Motion’

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Tift Regional Health System clinic has been hitting the road since April in the name of health with their new “Medicine in Motion” on wheels.
Families living in the Tift Regional service areas access to health care has improved with the new addition of their South Well Mobile Clinic.
The Tift Regional Medical Center Foundation raised over half a million dollars for this new addition to Tift Community Health Center.
“We are so excited to present South Well Mobile Clinic. Tift Regional is very progressive, there is really a national emphasis going on to try to bring health care to the people,” Bergeron said.
Jill Bergeron serves at the practice manager at the clinic and she is over the mobile clinic. She says nurses on wheels came about from a challenge.
“Several years ago, John Prince, who was our Board President, he challenged all of our providers, our doctors, our nurse practitioners, and our PA’s to actually raise funds to bring this to life and bring it to fruition,” Bergeron said.
The Mobile Clinic has three exam rooms, a lab area, and provides a number of services.
“In this clinic, we are able to provide basic services like prevention management. We are able to check blood pressures, we are able to do labs here in this mobile clinic. Also, we are able to send labs to the hospital if we need extensive testing,” Nurse Practitioner Kristi Childs said.
Childs said the response from the community makes the idea more rewarding.
“I think they are feeling like they are understanding their health more and they feel like it is another outreach or resource for them to utilize within their personal community or environment,” Childs said.
Bergerson says over 800 people have been seen so far since the mobile clinic hit the road in April.
“So, what we have done is we have now taken this vehicle and we are bringing it into the community into the lower socially economical areas where transportation is truly an issue and getting health care is an issue. We are trying to knock those barriers down so everybody can get health care," Bergeron said.
For those who might have mobility issues, don’t worry, the mobile bus comes with wheelchair capability.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.