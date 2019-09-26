Three abandoned homes in Albany set to be demolished

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three Dougherty County homes will be torn down.
They are homes damaged in a past storm, then abandoned.
They now pose safety issues.
Three abandoned homes on Barbragale Avenue, Betty’s Drive and Radium Springs Road will be torn down.
The homes are barely standing and have broken boards with nails sticking out, among other safety issues.
Now the county will take each of the homeowners to court.
What will happen is a judge will rule the owners to tear the homes down themselves.
The County Attorney, Spencer Lee, previously said the owners most likely won't do it themselves.
So when they don't, then the county can demolish them.
“Hopefully someone will come along, buy the property and put those houses back on the tax roll. But those citizens in those areas are really, really excited. We’ve gotten a lot of calls, complaints about those homes out there,” said Commissioner Anthony Jones.
The homes were damaged during the January 2017 tornadoes.
Then abandoned after that and they've been left ever since.
Jones said they want to keep the momentum going, eventually getting rid of other blight throughout the county.
