Thomas Co. Sheriff’s Office to watch over Meigs after police dept. closes

MEIGS, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office will provide coverage for people in Meigs now that the police department has closed.
The Meigs Police Department officially closed its doors on Monday.
Meigs Mayor Cheryl Walters said she is sad to see the police department close and it’s not a pleasant thing when you have to let employees go.
Walters said she hopes the police department will be resurrected at some point.
Until then, however, the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office will provide coverage for the city.
Lt. Pascal Autrey with the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office wants Meigs residents to know they don’t need to worry and that its deputies will be there for them.
The sheriff’s office said it will increase its coverage in the area now that the police department is closed.
“We’ll probably up it a little bit more then what we’ve been doing now that they won’t have an active police force,” said Autrey. “Due to the situation at the moment, I’m sure we’ll try to keep some up in this area on the north part of the bypass, which allows us a quick response time with the four lanes. We have enough officers on a shift that we’re able to cover the county pretty good.”
Autrey said this is not uncommon and it’s similar to how they provide coverage for other smaller cities in Thomas County.
“Also try to be present because officer presence kinda keeps people at bay a lot," said Autrey.
The sheriff’s office also wants people to be more vigilant in their own community and if you see something, say something.
Some residents living in Meigs are not concerned about the response time of deputies.
Micheal Jenkins said he has lived in Meigs for 53 years.
“Well, when you call 911 and you let them know its an emergency and they’re coming and I believe 15, 10 minutes, they’ll be there,” said Jenkins.
“They have done a good job coming and responding,” said another resident, Calvin Eason.
Walters said other policing options are being explored.
“In many places across the country, I found out in researching this, that small towns in a particular county will go together and each city pay a part for a police department that will go from town to town be responsible for those three towns. So that’s another way we may go,” said Walters.
Walters said she and city leaders explored keeping the police department open as long as possible and city clerks even gave up a day’s pay last week to help the city save money.
Former Interim Police Chief Antonio Mango made allegations that the city’s budget numbers were falsified, making it seem that the department ran on a higher cost then what it actually did.
“Well as the mayor, my response to that is I completely refute that. Chief Mango never worked with me on the whole budget. I worked with him on the police budget. It’s hard to falsify budget numbers unless you are referring to real numbers. When you do a budget those are estimates,” said Walters.
However, it’s not the first time the department closed.
Mayor Walters said she reopened the department when she took office in 2016.
But she said the City of Meigs is in far bigger trouble than not having a police department.
Walter said they are also looking at scaling down the Public Works department and that they had to do some budget tightening across the board.
Another issue Walters wants to make a priority is upgrading the water system to the tune of $170,025.
She wants to upgrade the water system to avoid future problems down the road like other cities across the nation have faced.
"There are a lot of problems going on and I would just like to express my concern and hope that if our council members care about their city, then let’s get together and talk,” said Walters.
