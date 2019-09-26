Plan for Albany’s sewer system will be released next year

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Many in Albany have been wondering why sewage has been spilling into the Flint River for so long.
Now, an engineering firm has a series of tests set up to try and find a solution.
There's a few different things a company called Constantine Engineering is doing right now.
They’re smoke testing and monitoring rain levels.
For some background, Albany's on a combined sewer system.
So whenever it rains, the stormwater flows through the same pipe as regular sewage.
If it rains too much, there's an overflow.
The firm determined mechanical failures in the pump stations which caused 2018′s sewage spills.
Now, they’re doing smoke testing which tells them where other holes or issues in the sewer pipes are.
“I’m just going to say, in seven to 15 years from now when all of this is finished, not to let it evaporate from the public consciousness," said The Flint Riverkeeper, Gordon Rogers.
They're also doing something called flow monitoring.
If it rains heavily, and sewage and stormwater overflows the system, they’ll be able to monitor it.
The engineering firm will have their recommendation for how to stop so much sewage from overflowing in the City.
They’ll present this late March, early April.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.