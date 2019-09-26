Pet of the Week, Sept. 23-27

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Meet terry.
He is a Lab mix.
Terry is around 3-months-old.
Terry came to the shelter as a stray with three other siblings. His siblings all found their forever homes and now Terry is at the shelter alone and scared.
Terry’s adoption fee is $92, which will get him neutered, rabies shot, Bordetella, and dewormed. He has already been given two of his puppy vaccines.
Terry is available for adoption at the Lee County Animal Shelter.
For more information, call the shelter (229) 759-6037.
