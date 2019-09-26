New resources added to fight child molestation in SWGA

GRADY CO., Ga. (WALB) - A South Georgia District Attorney said they are making huge strides in cracking child molestation cases quickly.
District Attorney Joe Mulholland said the South Georgia Judicial Circuit has new resources they didn’t have before.
Those resources include "The Oakhouse" and more sexual assault nurses--also known as SANE nurses.
The facility is used to give victim's a more comfortable environment to be interviewed.
Medical examiners and investigators are also taking a closer look at forensic evidence.
“We have quality law enforcement that’s looking into these things that perhaps in the old days, that wasn’t done as diligently as it probably should’ve been. We just have resources now that we didn’t have before and it’s certainly making a difference and seeing the verdicts they were able to get,” said Joe Mulholland, District Attorney for South Georgia Judicial Circuit.
Prosecutors said they’re also seeing more outspoken victims.
They add these new resources are more developed than before.
