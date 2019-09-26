Man arrested after Lee Co. armed robbery

LEE CO., Ga. (WALB) - Less than 30 minutes after the Pure Food Mart at Philema and Sportsman Club roads was robbed Wednesday night, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office had made an arrest.
The sheriff’s office said a 19-year-old man was arrested after the store was robbed around 8 p.m.
Deputies said a man came into the store with a knife and the store owner gave him an unknown amount of cash in a bag. Officials said nobody was hurt.
A witness saw what was happening and called the sheriff’s office, gave deputies a description of the suspect and told them he walked away, heading west on Philema Road, according to officials.
WALB News 10 was told that deputies went to the store to get a look at the suspect on surveillance video. They then radioed other deputies who found the suspect walking on Philema Road.
The sheriff’s office said the 19-year-old was found in front of the Fred’s about a mile down the road and he had cash on him.
Deputies said they took the suspect back to the store and the owner identified him as the robber.
The suspect was then taken to the Lee County Jail and was still being questioned around 10 p.m.
Officials said the suspect is being charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm or a knife during the commission of a crime.
The sheriff’s office has not released the suspect’s name at this time.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.