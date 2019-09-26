Lee Co. family demands answers after school bus incident

LEE COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) -A Lee County family is furious as they said their five-year-old didn’t get off the bus at their home.
It happened at the start of the school year, but they’re still demanding answers from the school system.
That family said they want an apology from school leaders.
They said they won’t put their child back on the bus until further action is taken.
“I didn’t know. I didn’t know what to think. I had no idea what to think. I didn’t know where my grandbaby was. Nobody knew where he was,” said Christin Purvis, child’s grandmother.
Christin Puvis had this fear when her daughter's five-year-old son didn't come to her home after getting off a Lee County School Bus.
“The last place we took him was to the school. And we thought he was going to be in their care,” said Purvis.
Purvis called her daughter, Brooklyn, to give her the news. Brooklyn then called 911 after a bus driver said the child couldn’t be located.
“He got to my mom’s bus stop and he was calling for Jayce. He got out of his seat looking for Jayce and was like did he even get on the bus today. He was questioning it,” said Brooklyn Zahacy, child’s mother.
A police report shows officers made contact with Lee County Schools and a video showed the child getting off the bus.
Officers, the family, and the school system didn't know where he got off.
Until Brooklyn found out the child got off with his six-year-old friend on Donald Road.
“I never sent in a note. Ever! Send a note saying he needed to get off there. And then the bus driver didn’t even realize he was on the bus. Didn’t know he got on,” said Zahacy.
Trey Haynes, the Lee County Schools Transportation Director said this is not uncommon for smaller children at the beginning of the year.
But they have guidelines in place to ensure children are safe.
“Anyone under the age of eight years old, the driver has to make sure that the student either goes inside or that someone is there at the door to meet them,” said Haynes.
Something Brooklyn said didn’t happen.
“If a child gets off the bus and they’re under eight years old, you need to make sure a parent is outside where you can see them. And there was no car, no parent outside. Nothing!” said Zahacy.
But school leaders said addressing these types of issues are always a priority.
“We investigate and we find out if whatever report is brought up if it’s credible. If it’s credible, then we deal with it immediately,” said Haynes.
Although the child was found in an hour, the family said this was the worst thing they’ve ever experienced.
“I can’t imagine people not knowing where their kids are for weeks and months, and years. Because that hour, was terrifying,” said Purvis.
And now they're fighting for answers.
“We want justice for what has happened on this bus and the bus driver should have punishment,” Purvis added.
We asked the director of transportation about this incident specifically.
He declined to comment on this case.
Safety procedures followed by school district
Now leaders with the Lee County School System said they follow thorough procedures in order to keep children safe.
The school’s bus stop has three full-time dispatchers dedicated to monitoring all bus routes.
They work with bus drivers during their commutes.
Dispatchers aren't sent home until all children and buses are accounted for.
Drivers must check their buses frequently.
If a child’s stop is missed, they are taken back before the bus returns to the bus stop.
“We have a messaging system. So that if we have a bus that is late, parents aren’t alarmed, we send that out. Anytime there are more than 15 minutes late, we send that out so that parents will know not to worry and the bus is on its way,” Haynes added.
They are looking at new GPS tracking systems for the district.
This will allow parents and the school district to view bus locations in real-time.
