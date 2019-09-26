Huge strides made to address guns and gangs

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Big announcements were made at Thursday’s Albany Gang Task Force meeting, all surrounding the fight against crime.
Leaders of the Gang Task Force group said the meetings are making change in the community, and they’ve seen that huge strides have been made within the last few months.
Investigators said they’ve worked overtime to curb violence, and they’re getting good results.
Within the last month, the Albany Police Department’s Gang Unit has been working with APD’s detective division on several drive-by shootings.
They've seen these shootings on the West side of town.
Investigators said some arrest have been made, but others are still being investigated.
They have identified people and currently have warrants for their arrest.
Police also said since January, the Gang Unit recovered 31 guns off the streets.
This does not include what the uniform officers collected.
Gang Unit Commander Lieutenant Victor Camp said this is huge for their department and the city.
He said many of the guns can be traced back to entering auto cases.
“So we were able to track some of those guns back by serial number to the entering auto cases. So that’s helping out in trying to get fingerprints off the guns and also do nitrogen test on the bullets that come through the gun,” said Lt. Camp.
The lieutenant said they still need the community’s help in reporting these crimes.
They said it’s important to remember you can report all tips anonymously through Crimestoppers and the ‘See Send App’.
GBI investigators also said they’re working to address crime.
They just applied for two federal grants last week and were approved this week.
Both will help fund the operations for the new Albany office through 2020.
New program in the works to combat crime
Albany's Police Chief has announced a new program to help address crime and social issues in the community.
It’s set to launch next year, but he’s asking for your help.
The Albany Police Department will partner with the Dougherty County School System for the initiative.
It will teach kids how to make better life-skill choices while becoming better people.
Chief Michael Persley said more community organizations are needed to help with projects like these.
He's also calling on groups to help provide social resources through their own platforms.
The chief said help is not only needed for children, but adults as well.
“We’re making a bad mistake when we do not try to address the parents, the guardians... that population that influences them. So that’s where the community steps forward to help out,” said Chief Persley.
The initiative with the school system will launch in the spring.
A name for this program has not been released.
More details will be released at a later date.
Prosecutors’ approach to end gang crimes
Prosecutors said they are aggressively tackling gangs and other serious crimes at a rapid speed.
They made this announcement at the Albany Gang Task Force meeting on Thursday.
Attorneys with the Dougherty Judicial Circuit said there are several things in the works to address these issues.
Some of which they're not able to discuss.
This includes bringing on more charges on violent gang members.
Prosecutors are building up a gang database by working with Albany Police's Gang Unit.
Together, they are going after gang members who continuously commit crimes.
“We are reviewing the members that we know who are in criminal street gangs. And we are working with the police department, with probation. Basically, a united front to address the criminal street gang members,” said Mike Taborok, Senior District Attorney with the Dougherty Judicial Circuit.
Now prosecutors also said they are looking at ways to rehabilitate criminals once they are released from jail.
