High heat and virtually no rain

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Record breaking heat as Albany set a new record of 100 breaking the old record 97 set in 1961. It’s been a hot one with mid-upper 90s this afternoon.
Above average temperatures continue the next 7 days with only a slight chance of rain Friday. Otherwise very warm dry conditions continue.
In the tropics, Hurricane Lorenzo has become better organized but poses no threat to land.
Jerry has weakened and now a remnant low moving away from Bermuda.
Tropical Storm Karen, north of Puerto Rico, has weakened a bit. However, the storm continues northeastward with a projected shift toward the northwest before looping southwest early next week.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.