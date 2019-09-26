2 from Fla. arrested for fraud in Crisp Co.

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A man and woman from Florida were arrested in Crisp County Wednesday on a number of fraud charges, according to the sheriff’s office.
Keiyana Wiltz, 21, and Melwin Colon, 26, both from Kissimmee, Fla., were arrested after they were stopped for speeding, as they were going north of I-75.
The deputy smelled marijuana as he approached the vehicle.
The car was searched and several debit cards and checks that did not belong to the suspects were found. ATM receipts, money orders, cash, three loaded firearms, and marijuana were also found.
Wiltz was charged with 12 counts of financial transaction card theft, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, third-degree forgery, driving while license suspended, defective tires and speeding in excess of maximum limits.
Colon was charged with 12 counts of financial transaction card theft, third-degree forgery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of marijuana, false statements, permitting an unauthorized person to drive, and giving false name, address, or birthday to law enforcement.
The two were taken to the Crisp County Detention Center.
