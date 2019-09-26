Dougherty Co. School System brings dinner to students by food trucks

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A program to feed students after-school is expanding this year.
The Dougherty County School System’s 3rd Meal Program feeds students dinner.
The meals are prepared at one location and then trucks, full of the food, deliver them to the different schools.
In order to feed the kids in the different academic extracurriculars, the school system needs to buy more trucks.
“Food insecurity is a major issue in our service area. We recognize that. That’s why we provide free breakfast, free lunch and, where possible, provide the free dinner meal. These trucks are vitally important to meet the demand to provide that hot meal and expand the services to other schools that currently do not have those services,” said Superintendent Kenneth Dyer.
The new trucks will cost around $129,000.
The Board of Education members approved the purchase Wednesday.
More Updates from the Board of Education:
Dougherty County students have the opportunity to learn a new trade.
The 4C Academy will build a construction lab at the school.
The College and Career Academy has several pathway programs already in place.
Students are trained in high demand fields.
Surveys show there are several areas for employment in construction fields.
“We’re excited about that. We already have many construction companies in the area looking for student interns and internship opportunities to get more experience in the field once they learn the skills in the lab,” said Dyer.
The new lab will cost around $440,000.
