Dougherty Co. receives reimbursement from GEMA after storm

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Reimbursement for the money spent after Hurricane Michael is finally coming in.
Dougherty County leaders received a check for $1.5 million Thursday.
Chairman Chris Cohilas said the county had to spend millions of dollars out of pocket after Michael hit last October.
He said the county didn’t have to borrow any of that money either.
On Thursday, GEMA was able to give part of that money back.
“We’ve been very fortunate. A lot of other communities could not have cash flowed nine, 10, 11 million dollars worth of disaster recovery expense without having to borrow money. We did that. We’re also getting those dollars returned back to us from the Georgia Emergency Management Agency because of our strong relationships,” said Cohilas.
The county is still working to be reimbursed as much money as possible.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.