Dougherty Co. middle schoolers kick off year two of ‘GEAR UP’ program

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - This week, hundreds of middle school students kicked off year two of a federal grant program in Dougherty County.
On Thursday, the “GEAR UP” program hosted a pep rally and motivational speaker at Monroe Comprehensive High School.
GEAR UP stands for Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs.
The program helps with tutoring and mentoring 2,225 sixth and seventh grade students from all four Dougherty County middle schools and the Southwest Georgia Regional Achievement Center.
The program will follow those same kids until after they graduate high school.
Dr. Alana Simmons, program director, said the goal with Thursday’s event is to get the kids pumped about pursuing education after high school.
“Access to college can be limited, depending on your socioeconomic status, sometimes depending on your race, your gender,” Simmons said. “We need to make sure that we’re leveling out the playing field and giving all our students an opportunity to enter and succeed in whatever education they desire to pursue after high school.”
More students will head to Monroe Comprehensive High School for more pep rallies and to hear from the speaker on Friday.
The $11 million dollar federal grant from the U.S. Department of Education will fund the program for six years.
According to the U.S. DOE, the grant program is designed to increase the number of low-income students who are prepared to enter and succeed in post-secondary education.
The program also takes the students on campus tours to see their options for post-secondary education, whether it be getting an apprenticeship and entering the workforce, enrolling in a technical college or going to a two- or four-year college or university.
