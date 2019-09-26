Computer network disrupted for DCSS

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An attempted cyber intrusion on the Dougherty County Schools’ computer network infrastructure is under investigation by the school district and the FBI.
School officials said “thanks to the design of the district’s network, the existing precautions and response, the impact of the computer intrusion was limited.”
The intrusion was found Sept. 16.
School officials said there was “some disruption” to online instructional resources but classes continued.
“Since that time, the district has proceeded at a deliberate and meticulous pace to ensure that all services are restored in the most secure manner possible,” officials said.
Officials said despite the temporary disruption, the district IT staff restored a majority of services.
