Brooks Co. Schools wins grant for agriculture education

BROOKS CO., Ga. (WALB) - Brooks County Schools are using a $10,000 grant to teach students about the importance of gardening and farming in their agricultural community.
That project is called Old McDonald upgrades the farm.
It’s a collaborative effort between teachers at the school and local farmers.
Two teachers at the school received the grant award from the Bayer Fund of the America’s Farmers Rural Education program.
The teachers said they will be using the money to show students how to understand the relationship between agriculture, insects, and the weather.
Candace Simpson is one of the teachers who applied for the grant.
She shared that the local farmers had to nominate their school system for the grant to benefit the students.
“We’re giving them ideas and options to go through, make better decisions about going to college or maybe just working on a farm or trying to find another technical degree," said Simpson.
Simpson said the main focus of the fund will be buying 20 chrome books between the two Brooks County sister elementary schools.
They’ll use these to track things like weather patterns and how each school is doing with their gardens.
The teachers shared that they plan to buy the equipment necessary for the project in the spring.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.