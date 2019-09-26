Berrien Co. teacher arrested for sexual assault

BERRIEN CO., Ga. (WALB) - A Berrien County High School teacher was arrested after a months-long investigation regarding a sexual relationship with a student.
Erin Proctor, 26, was arrested on three counts of felony sexual assault.
On May 17, the sheriff’s office received a report from the school resource officer that Proctor was allegedly having inappropriate sexual contact with a student, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
Proctor was suspended with pay as a result of the allegations, according to the GBI.
After the investigation, Proctor was taken to the Berrien County Jail.
WALB reached out to the high school and they have no comment at the time.
This is still an active investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at (229) 686-7071 or the GBI at (912) 389-4103.
