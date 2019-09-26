Bait and tackle shop on the Flint River loses customers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Fisherman used to shop in the Rusty Hook Bait and Tackle store then afterward head down to Radium Springs Boat Ramp.
“You know we have a wide variety of fishing poles. Like I said, we try and cater to the Mom and Pops.”
A mom and pop business itself, Rusty Hook Bait and Tackle has been servicing fishermen in the Radium Springs area since it opened last year.
“You know it all sort of stemmed from my grandmother started a bait and tackle store when she was in her 60′s and ran it until she was in her late 80′s,” said Charlotte Easterling, whose mom owns the bait and tackle shop.
Now, Easterling’s mom, Marian Messer, has followed in her footsteps.
“Hopefully this is something, that years down the line, me or my sister or somebody else could take over for her,” Easterling said.
That’s if they can keep the doors open.
“You know, people are not fishing in the Flint River like they were. And that’s definitely put a hurting on our business. You know, we’re less than half a mile from the Flint River,” said Easterling.
The City of Albany is on a combined sewer system, so when it rains a lot, sewage can overflow the pipes and head into the river. The Flint Riverkeeper, Gordon Rogers, previously said the sewage stays in an area for 48 hours before heading downstream.
“People are coming in and telling us they feel like it’s not safe to eat the fish. We can tell them, of course, what we’ve been told from the Riverkeeper, that the fish are safe to eat,” Easterling said.
But when people see trash in the water, the impression left behind is dangerous to store owners whose business depends on the Flint.
“They’re not spending their dollars here locally because if they go to Sylvester to go fishing, they’ll stop in Sylvester to get their bait,” said Easterling.
The city does have an engineering firm working to solve the sewage overflow issue now.
Leaving Easterling and her family hopeful people will get back here on the water and start fishing again soon.
