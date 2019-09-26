Albany Fire Dept. inspects fire hydrants

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Have you ever wondered why your water might change color sometimes and have a weird smell?
The Dougherty County Fire Department inspects fire hydrants every 11 months to make sure water flow and other utility issues are looked at, which can cause discoloration and odd scent in your water.
“We do the annual inspections on the fire hydrants in the entire county and in the city to ensure that the hydrants are functioning properly and also help with the ISO, insurance service office, to maintain lower insurance rates,” said Fire Battalion Chief Ken Turner.
But why does your water change color and smell when they do these inspections?
“We are opening up the hydrants and flooring water, which does stir up the sediments in the lines and it will create a little discoloration in the water. It tends to be a little to the red color but there is nothing harmful in there. It is actually kinda helpful,” explained Turner.
The red and yellow discoloration from people’s drains would surprise anyone. However, Albany Water Services said you shouldn’t worry.
“Natural sediments from groundwater, you know, iron and magnesium, are commonly found in groundwater. They settle into pipes and when air hits them, it comes out a solution. You sometimes can see it is yellowish or red water,” said Kurt Anthony, the superintend for water systems in Albany.
Turner said they did find some issues during their inspections.
“A couple of inspections that showed that the stem was frozen up on the hydrant and it needed to be replaced and we had caps stuck, little minor issues like that, nothing major,” Turner explained.
What should you do if you encounter red or yellow water?
“So when it sits in the water heater and not enough water has been used, that smell can come back out and they often describe it as a rotten egg. If you have discolored water, just run it for a few minutes or wait 10 to 15 minutes and it should clear up,” said Anthony.
To report any issues going on with your water, you can call (229) 883-8330.
