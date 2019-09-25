Valdosta Middle School ties in success and education

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Students at Valdosta Middle School are ready to dress for success.
Thanks to a drive put on by the Parent-Teacher Organization, students received a free tie and a free lesson in tying that tie.
“I know how to tie a tie now," said Marcus Foster, a student at Valdosta Middle School.
Foster is just one of a dozen students who left Tuesday’s event having learned a new life skill, one that he said he learned in no time.
“I can’t really explain it but it’s like you’re folding your tie technically. It’s easy, super easy," said Foster.
Foster actually picked up tying the ties so quickly that he was able to assist in teaching some of his friends.
One of Tuesday’s volunteers, Justin Martin, said that attitude of paying it forward is what the day was all about.
“You always remember those times in your life when someone did something for you and you always want to pay it forward," said Martin.
Martin said he was once a student at Valdosta Middle School and now he owns several retail stores, donated a number of ties and came to help the students learn how to properly wear them.
“It was fun to be able to have that first experience and help them learn. I’m excited to be able to be a part of it," said Martin.
Not just a part of Tuesday, but a part of an experience that could make all the difference in these students’ lives.
“I think it’s about your attitude, I think it’s about your confidence, I think it’s the way you want to be perceived," said Martin.
All things Organizer Lanell Shen said they had in mind when planning the ‘Dress for Success’ event.
“On their wedding day, on their prom or all these upcoming events, they’re just starting out at, I think it’s important," Shen said.
“So, I hope it’s one of those situations where they remember on graduation day, they’re tying their tie and say, ‘You know what? I want to pay it forward to someone else,'” said Martin.
Event organizers said this is only their second Dress for Success event but they’re hoping to keep it going.
