Tift Co. students learn life lessons through a maze of choices

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - As Tift County freshmen are getting used to high school life, there’s a program that lets them see the consequences of life choices.
For the next few days, Tift County High School will host a maze.
It was created to show students what all life has to offer if they were to make the wrong decisions.
Students will have the chance to go through the real-life obstacles of everything such as going to jail, having children, graduating and dealing with STDs.
Traci Hill, a Tift County High counselor, said parents should encourage their children to learn a few of these lessons.
“The overall purpose of the Teen Maze is to show students how their life choices can change the direction of their life. Whether it is underage drinking, premarital sex or whether it is not using birth control when you are sexually active,” said Hill.
The maze is open for only Tift County High and Tift Area Academy ninth-grade students.
Students can expect to leave the maze with an understanding of how making bad decisions in life works and how to prevent them from happening.
