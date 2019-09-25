Tift Co. Schools earns Golden Radish Award

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tift County Schools was recognized as the 2019 Gold Level Recipient of the Golden Radish Award.
Those are given to schools across the state who demonstrate outstanding work in their farm-to-school program.
This was Tift County’s fifth year receiving the award.
Chief Nutrition Officer Vanessa Hayes said the opportunity to win year after year has been amazing.
“This is an amazing opportunity to celebrate our farm-to-school efforts throughout the state of Georgia. Tifton has been a part of this since 2014 and we are fortunate that we have won an award every year since it was given out. But I am really excited about the 2017 award that we received for the overall best practices in the state of Georgia," said Hayes.
Hayes said winning the award is always an honor. She said she wants students in Tift County to know the importance of where their food comes.
