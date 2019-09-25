Second Harvest has grand opening in Tift County

TIFT, Co. (WALB) - Second Harvest had its grand opening in Tift County Tuesday.
It was pushed back last month because of Hurricane Dorian.
After 10 weeks of preparation and moving to Tift County, Second Harvest said it is back and better than ever and ready to feed the community.
Second Harvest is a food bank in South Georgia that provides food to those agencies and families who are in need of assistance.
Just months ago, the organization pulled its services from four counties in Southwest Georgia.
“Tifton is a great opportunity for Second Harvest being right here on the I-75 corridor. It allows a great regional opportunity for us to serve in a multifaceted program opportunity here,” said Frank Richards, the CEO and president of Second Harvest.
“We will handle the Georgia State Nutrition commodity from this facility as well. We will continue to do our large food drives in South Georgia from the different programs that we operate, too,” said Richards.
“So hopefully with all the area businesses in our community churches, we are able to help support those through Second Harvest,” said Chris Cutts, the membership chairman for the Tifton-Tift County Chamber of Commerce.
Cutts said this partnership was long overdue.
“I just feel like personally, with the chamber and us trying to serve the community with what we do through advocating businesses, that what Second Harvest is doing, supporting them through food, with that service, we can partner with them and hopefully join forces and provide for those in need,” said Cutts.
Richards said many programs that Second Harvest is known for are still in effect.
“The teachers’ program or the Teachers Harvest, will still be located in Valdosta but the school teachers in Tift County area do have access to come to that,” said Richards.
Second Harvest employees said the response from the grand opening is a sign that Tift County is the place to be. If your agency is interested in partnering with Second Harvest, you can call 1-888-453-4143.
