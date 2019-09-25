Police chief: ‘Arlington and crime do not mix’

ARLINGTON, Ga. (WALB) - Residents in one Southwest Georgia city said their new police chief is doing a good job so far.
This after Arlington’s mayor fought to terminate the former chief.
Just five weeks in and Chief Richard Coleman is sending a message saying crime and the city of Arlington do not, and will not, mix.
He’s also encouraging residents to help him move the city forward.
Coleman said he hit the ground running.
“We’ve been able to adjust and attack crime and meet the needs of the citizens,” Coleman explained.
In one month as the city of Arlington’s police chief, he said he’s putting his foot down on crime.
“If you commit crimes here in Arlington, we will arrest you,” said Coleman.
Residents told WALB News 10 that they don’t really hear about crime in the city.
“No, I really don’t, I feel safe here,” said resident Ida Lovett.
But since Coleman’s first day on the job, citations have doubled, four burglary cases ended in felony charges and an arrest was made in a child molestation case.
“It was a complaint of injury to a child and the child was seen medically which involved the police. We got involved, we investigated the incident. There was enough evidence at the time to peruse criminal charges, so we did,” Coleman explained.
The chief said it’s something the community can expect from his office.
"I’m so glad. Now I feel like I’ve been in a bubble,” said Lovett.
Which she said gives her relief.
“I’m glad we’ve got a chief that can catch them,” Lovett said.
We asked the chief what’s next for the department and he said establishing consistency.
So citizens can expect results from the department.
