Player of the Week: Ketavion Curry

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - These Wednesday’s give us a chance to recognize an Albany area player.
One who stood up and led their team to victory.
So here’s our week 6, Player of the Week.
This weeks Player of the Week is Sherwood Christian’s Ketavion Curry.
In their match-up against Pataula Charter, Curry put on a show.
He rushed for 239 yards and threw for 142.
And found the end zone 6 times.
With this big victory, Curry said there’s still a couple things they can improve on before playoffs.
“It’s a part of it," said Curry. "I mean, we still made small mistakes with the victory. So, once we capitalize on the small mistakes, that’ll help us finish the remainder of the season.”
The Eagles will take the field against Holy Ground Baptist next Friday.
