Man surrenders to law enforcement following Valdosta standoff

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A man threatening suicide surrendered to law enforcement after a possible standoff at Southeastern Record Management near the corner of St. Augustine Road and Hull Avenue in Valdosta.
The Valdosta Police Department and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.
Over a dozen officers were on the scene armed with guns and wearing bulletproof vests.
Police said there were no injuries.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
