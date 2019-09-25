‘Innocent people get shot’: Valdosta neighborhood rocked by fatal shooting

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Those living in a Valdosta neighborhood were shocked after two men were found shot.
One was killed and the other one was taken to the hospital.
They were found in the 400 block of West Mary Street, but police said the actual shooting took place just minutes away from there in the 1100 block of Melody Lane.
Tezia Evans said she watched from her window as officers tried to save a man’s life.
“All the cops just kind of rushed in and they were asking like, ‘Where is he? Where is he?’" said Evans.
Evans lives near the corner of West Street and W Mary Street. She said she was at home preparing for work when she heard a man in shock in the parking lot. When she went to see what was going on, she found officers swarming the area.
“So they pulled the guys out. One, I guess, he was hurt pretty badly. The other, they just immediately started CPR," explained Evans.
Evans said the scene was unlike any other that she had seen before.
“I was just like, ‘I hope he makes it, I hope he makes it.’ You know, at the end of the day, he can’t go home to his family," said Evans.
Meanwhile, Alex White, who also lives in the neighborhood, said that she was in class when she got the word about the entire incident.
“It was like 2 o’clock in the afternoon when we got the notification. I know that the kids at the elementary school the street over get out so I’m like, ‘What? it’s 2 o’clock,'" said White.
White said she has lived in the neighborhood for years and has never seen anything like this.
Iesha Sanders has classes near the complex and said now she’s making an effort to be more aware.
“Innocent people get shot. So, you know like a bullet doesn’t have a name on it, you can be in an area and next thing you know, you could be shot. That bullet might not be for you," said Sanders.
Sanders said that she is worried that the victims in that car could have easily been her or one of her friends.
Both she and White maintain that they find comfort in the fact that police believe the incident was isolated.
White said she still wants answers.
“I kind of was questioning why someone would even do that,” said White.
The Valdosta Police Department released a statement saying that their thoughts and prayers are with the victims’ families.
They are asking that if anyone has any information that may lead to an arrest, in this case, to contact them directly.
