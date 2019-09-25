5G wireless communication technology to come to Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One Southwest Georgia city is supporting the movement towards 5G wireless communication with the installation of small cell wireless facilities in its right of ways.
The Albany City Commission approved to move forward with a proposal to allow wireless companies to install broadband antennas on public right of ways.
The Streamlining Wireless Facilities and Antennas Act was signed by Governor Brian Kemp earlier this year.
Albany City Attorney Nathan Davis explained why this would benefit the city.
“We get to control our right-of-way and make sure these devices are properly installed, make sure we get paid a fee for reviewing the application and we get a small yearly rental charge for the poles staying in place. The main thing is we can protect the right-of-way and make sure the job is properly done and properly maintained,” explained Davis.
Davis said wireless companies will meet with the city’s engineers.
Thirty days later, they’ll submit an application to where they want to work and pay fees for where the poles will be put in place.
Davis said hopefully, there will be no cost to the city.
