Company hired to construct Radium Springs Memorial
By Grason Passmore | September 25, 2019 at 12:45 AM EDT - Updated September 25 at 12:45 AM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Radium Springs Memorial is one step closer to being finished.

The Dougherty County Commission approved hiring LRA Contrsuctors out of Albany to build the memorial.

It will stand 12 feet tall with white columns and the names of those who lost their lives in the January 2017 storms.

It will also have a new entrance gate, new ticket booths, repairs to the gazebo and lighting around the memorial.

People in the community said they cannot wait to see the finished product.

“People from out of town can come and know about it and stuff like that. That would be very nice. It’s a good idea,” said resident Clara James.

The county will hire LRA for about $572,000.

