Blighted houses demolished in East Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Albany demolished vacant homes on East Broad Avenue Wednesday.
These abandoned houses were considered blighted property, and there are nearly 30 such structures scheduled to be demolished.
Commissioner Jon Howard and Judy Bowles with Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful were happy to see the houses razed.
Howard says homes that are vacant and run down like these become a problem in communities, providing a haven for drugs, vagrants, and criminal activity.
Albany Resident Larry Williford says he hopes to see more of this in the future.
“Accountable is where we are at now, and the city just has to start holding property owners accountable," he said. "We are the ones who are purchasing the property to beautify, build a home, build a business. Whatever we choose to do, we are responsible. The city’s got to hold property owners accountable.”
The demolition project will be complete in two weeks.
