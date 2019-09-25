Albany police canvass E. Albany area after armed robbery

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) responded to an armed robbery Tuesday night.
Police said two armed men came into the A & D Food Store in the 1400 block of Maple Street.
They had handguns and their faces were covered, APD reported.
Officers said the two got away with an unknown amount of cash.
Police are canvassing the area for the robbers.
Anyone with any information that may help police is urged to call E-911 or CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.
