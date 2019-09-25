Albany honors 16-year commissioner Tommy Postell

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - After 16 years of serving Ward 6 and as Mayor Pro Tem, the city of Albany honored long-time Commissioner Tommy Postell with a reception.
The city called Tuesday’s event a “Tribute to the living legend.”
Mayor Dorothy Hubbard, Albany Police Chief Michael Persley and City Manager Sharon Subadan spoke at the reception.
Postell summed up his time as commissioner.
“It’s been very well spent, I’ve paid my dues and got everything that I should have because I don’t take a lot of mess,” said Postell.
Postell will not be running for Ward 6 next year.
His last day will be in January.
