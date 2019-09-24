Wish comes to life for Arlington teen with cancer

ARLINGTON, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Power employees and retirees from South Georgia came together to build a life-size playhouse for a Make-A-Wish teen in Arlington.
Volunteers spent several days framing and painting the playhouse in Ambroshia’s backyard in Early County.
After being diagnosed with cancer at 15 years old, wish kid Ambroshia yearned for a little sunshine in her life.
Inspired by the life-changing wish of a friend, Ambroshia wished for a playhouse, a place where she could escape and have her troubles fade away.
And now Georgia Power employees and South Georgia retirees are making her wish come true.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.