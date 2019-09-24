WAVE 3 News reporter kissed on live TV; here’s why it’s not cool

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Friday, you may have been watching WAVE 3 News at 6 when one of our reporters was kissed by a stranger on live television.
Some might have thought it was funny, but we don’t think so.
Reporter Sara Rivest was reporting live from just outside the busy Bourbon & Beyond festival when someone she didn’t know pretended to smack her, then kissed her on the cheek.
She later posted video of the incident on Twitter (see below), a post that got a lot of attention over the weekend, so we decided to address it on air in a conversation with anchor Dawne Gee.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.