US attorney discusses Southwest Ga. crime, gang prevention

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Seventy-thousand people are affiliated with the more than 1,500 gangs across the state.
That’s according to the United States Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia Charlie Peeler.
Peeler said collaborating on federal, state and local levels is one way to get ahead of the many gang crimes covering the state and the Southwest Georgia region.
Peeler told WALB News 10 that the addition of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s office in Albany will be a game-changer for fighting crime. He said the project, Safe Neighborhoods Initiative, is one way his office is working to eliminate crime.
The project partners with the Department of Justice designed to identify people with long criminal histories and are gang-affiliated.
“Because what we know is, it’s really a small group of individuals who are creating the most violence in our neighborhoods. And if we can identify those folks and we can remove them from the community, we can turn the neighborhood, and we can turn the apartment complex or the shopping district and make it safe for our families, our children and people visiting and people working in our communities,” Peeler explained.
Amid headlines of crime and gang violence, Peeler said it takes courageous citizens to come forward with information on these crimes.
Peeler encourages residents to call law enforcement and serve as the eyes and ears of the street. He said his offices will be doing their part as well.
“The partnership between federal, state and local law enforcement has never been stronger. We are constantly sharing information, we are constantly identifying crime in new areas and we are looking at ways to best prosecute it,” said Peeler.
Peeler also told WALB News 10 that one of the best ways to eradicate crime is to know what’s going on.
If you have information on any crimes in your area, you can call CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.
