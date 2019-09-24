Trial starts in 2018 Grady Co. aggravated assault case

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - Prosecutors said Timothy Henderson, the man accused of holding up a store clerk last January, will be on trial this week.
It happened at Hud’s One Stop Convenience Store in Cairo.
Prosecutors said he shot a clerk while trying to rob the store.
We’re told nothing was taken and the victim is still alive.
Henderson is facing charges of aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
“Hopefully, we will secure a conviction in this case. And we certainly want to make sure that all of our business people feel safe ensuring their transactions. And that’s where we’ll go from here,” said Joe Mulholland, the district attorney for the South Georgia Judicial Circuit.
Prosecutors said jury selection started Monday. They will continue to present evidence in their case Tuesday morning.
