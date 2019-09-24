Terrell Co. students receive new school uniforms

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Eight students at Cooper-Carver Elementary School received new school uniforms Tuesday.
The students at the Terrell County school got a free shirt and pants.
Cavalier Fashion in Albany donated them.
Tony Fino, who owns the clothing store, said he and Cecillia ‘Cece’ Morris with Praise 105.5 FM decided to work together.
“What we needed to do was to take some of the edge off of some of the bullying. We wanted to take the edge off of low self-esteem of our children. When children feel good about themselves in the classroom, when they have on the proper clothing, they can do better in the classroom academically," Fino said.
Morris said there’s no better feeling than seeing young children happy.
