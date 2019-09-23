Team of the Week: Westover Patriots

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Westover Patriots are our Team of the Week after their big road win over Northside.
The Westover Patriots are off to a historic start.
After their win over Northside the Patriots are 4-0 for the first time since 2008.
And that’s why we had to make them our Team of the Week.
The Patriots have not only won these games, they’ve buried every team they’ve faced so far winning by a margin of at least 21 points.
Head Coach Olten Downs said this is a huge accomplishment for the team.
But he knows, they have a big test in Cairo this Friday.
“Something to be proud of but we want to keep them focused and continue to keep pushing and grinding. Like I said before 4-0 feels good but 5-0 will feel a lot better, as well. And it’s just one game, it’s not a make or break for the season but we just want to continue to get better in this week five,” said Downs.
Westover travels to Cairo this Friday for another road test.
