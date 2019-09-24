Smoothie King coming to Americus

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A healthier food and drink option will soon head to Downtown Americus, when Smoothie King sets up shop there.
“We’re thrilled to be coming to Americus," Kevin Butler, D&DSK president, and long-time Smoothie King franchisee, said. "With all the wonderful things that are going on in the area, it presented a golden opportunity for us that we had to jump on.”
The new smoothie locale will be at 113 Prince Street.
The building will undergo a complete renovation but will keep the look and feel of the 1950s gas station that was originally there.
Smoothie King will also partner with Workout Anytime in Americus to provide a discount for Workout Anytime members.
“Working with a company like Smoothie King is a natural fit for us” Elieth Fox, Workout Anytime general manager said. “I’m very excited to be able to exercise and then head over to Smoothie King for a post-workout smoothie."
Americus Mayor Barry Blount said the city is “very appreciative of Smoothie King’s investment in the community, the jobs that it’s bringing and what it will contribute to our economic vitality.”
Butler said while there have been no formal discussions, Smoothie King plans to reach out to Georgia Southwestern State University and South Georgia Technical College to see what it can do to make it easy for students to access another healthy eating options and further enjoy Americus’ vibrant downtown community.
Smoothie King is planning an early 2020 opening.
