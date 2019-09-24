Read this before you finalize your holiday travel plans

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Fall is here and one travel agency said now is the best time to book flights for the holidays.
A AAA analysis for flight bookings shows in the last three years that Sept. 25 has been the best booking date for air travel.
The Monday before Thanksgiving has the lowest average ticket price.
AAA said it’s typically the lighter air travel day for the holidays.
A new record-breaking number of travelers is expected this year.
“If those trends hold again for this year, travelers are in for crowded airports and possibly longer wait times. So, we are asking travelers to make sure they pack their patience and plan ahead and give themselves plenty of time at the airports to maintain that holiday cheer,” said Montrae Waiters, a spokesperson for AAA.
Last year, AAA projected 54.3 million Americans traveling for Thanksgiving.
A total of 112.5 million traveled during Thanksgiving and Christmas.
