Play of the Week: Edwards to Henderson

Monroe’s Jordan Edwards finds Dominik Henderson for the big catch

Play of the Week
By John Barron | September 24, 2019 at 2:41 PM EDT - Updated September 24 at 6:44 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Every week we choose 3 plays that stood out in the past week.

But you guys get the chance to vote for your favorite.

So here’s our week 6 Play of the Week.

In their Thursday match-up against Thomas County Central, Jordan Edwards drops back, looks down field and finds Dominik Henderson, who brings it down for the big first down.

The Tornadoes would fall 22-35 to the Yellowjackets.

But Monroe takes home our week 6 Play of the Week.

