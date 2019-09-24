Play of the Week: Edwards to Henderson

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Every week we choose 3 plays that stood out in the past week.
But you guys get the chance to vote for your favorite.
So here’s our week 6 Play of the Week.
In their Thursday match-up against Thomas County Central, Jordan Edwards drops back, looks down field and finds Dominik Henderson, who brings it down for the big first down.
The Tornadoes would fall 22-35 to the Yellowjackets.
But Monroe takes home our week 6 Play of the Week.
Tune in every Tuesday to see who takes home our play of the week.
