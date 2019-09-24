'I’ve never been through this before’: Meigs Police Department officially closes

MEIGS , Ga. (WALB) - Emotions ran high as the Meigs Police Department officially closed Tuesday.
A total of four officers lost their jobs on Tuesday.
Some have found new jobs and others, like Interim Police Chief Antonio Mango, have not.
One of those officers, Sgt. Laquanta Spurlin, found new employment.
She worked at the department part-time but she is also a single mother and college student.
“Right now, I’m stressed due to the fact this was supposed to be an actual work day for me,” Spurlin said. "I have class today. I have a test to take. I’m stressed out.”
Spurlin said she worked at the police department for only two months but will now head to Terrell County as a deputy sheriff.
“I’ve never been through this before," Spurlin said.
She added: “Been a police officer for five years and never had to be a part of a department where the department closed. So, I’m stressed. It’s going to be a long drive going home.”
Another officer will continue his law employment career in Boston.
However, the other two employees, including Mango, are not so lucky.
Mango told WALB he is not sure where he will go or if he will stay in law enforcement.
This isn’t the first time the department closed.
Mayor Cheryl Walters hopes the department can reopen at a later date.
Walters said the reasoning behind the closure was budget cuts.
The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office told WALB they will be providing coverage for Meigs’ citizens.
